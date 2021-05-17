Summer events are scheduled at Grandfather Mountain

Author, illustrator and avid birdwatcher David Sibley will open the 2021 Grandfather Presents lecture series. With his father an ornithologist, Sibley said birding has been a major part of his life ever since he was a child. He merged his encyclopedic knowledge with his skills as a self-taught artist to become one of America’s best-known field guide authors.

The Grandfather Presents lecture series offers presentations from some of the country’s foremost experts on conservation. Advanced registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

Educator Workshop – Project WILD: Elk

Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Limit 12

Project WILD is a K-12 interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing wildlife. All participants will receive the Project WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria II or III credits toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEUs). A homework option is available to earn up to 10 hours or 1.0 CEU. Registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

And More

Grandfather Mountain may offer additional events throughout the year, including adult field courses, daily programs and more. Registration for certain events may not open until the event date draws nearer.