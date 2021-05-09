 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer VBS planned at local church
0 comments

Summer VBS planned at local church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Summer VBS planned at local church

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, located off Exit 33, is registering for Kids Week 2021: FEARLESS, which will be held June 7-11 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The special week is open to all children, ages four to 11, during which time they can participate in crafts, games, activities and much more.

Cost for an individual registration, one child, is $10 per week, and for a family registration of two or more children, the cost is $20 per week.

All children will receive a free T-shirt.

To register, visit https://www.thecentrechurch.org/events.

From staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics