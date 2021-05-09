Summer VBS planned at local church

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, located off Exit 33, is registering for Kids Week 2021: FEARLESS, which will be held June 7-11 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The special week is open to all children, ages four to 11, during which time they can participate in crafts, games, activities and much more.

Cost for an individual registration, one child, is $10 per week, and for a family registration of two or more children, the cost is $20 per week.

All children will receive a free T-shirt.

To register, visit https://www.thecentrechurch.org/events.

