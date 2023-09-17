Editor's Note For more photos from the Summit Place Mooresville celebration see page A8 or online at www.mooresvilletribune.com and on Facebook.

Summit Place Mooresville residents and staff enjoyed activities and food to observe National Assisted Living Week recently.

The week included an end-of-summer pool party, pillow making, tie-dye and lots of eating.

The eating portion of the activities was made possible thanks to several local businesses.

Summit Place staff said the following contributed to the observance:

Center Well, Papa John’s Pizza in Statesville, Olive Garden, Dunkin Donuts, Kickback Jack’s and Wendy’s.

A representative of Summit Place said it was a wonderful week and expressed their appreciation for the support.

“It’s pretty awesome to see there is love to be shared in the communities working together as a big team, and most importantly for our elders who gave so much to this community at one point serving our country and spreading love and joy. This we don’t see very much nowadays and we thank friends and family who came to help set up and make this possible. We had a wonderful week at Summit Place,” the representative said.

Established by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) in 1995, National Assisted Living Week provides a unique opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers and the surrounding communities to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. The annual observance encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinctive aspect of long-term care.