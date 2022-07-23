Sunflowers bloom in Carolina Caring community

Carolina Caring has been working on a special project for staff to make them smile.

Ben Dungan, Carolina Caring Foundation’s director of grants and database administration, is a talented horticulturist. With his help, along with Andrea Haas, grief counselor; Chastity Logan, volunteer coordinator; and Kelly Tate, vice president of community relations, the nonprofit recently planted sunflower seeds at its Newton campus and are now seeing these beautiful flowers bloom.

The Rev. Sandi Hood, Carolina Caring’s director of community relations, recently shared a sermon about sunflowers, explaining that when a sunflower is young, it turns itself to the east, ready to catch the sun’s first rays in the morning. But it does not just stay there. It continues to turn throughout the day, following the light of the sun.

When darkness falls, it again turns itself to the east, ready and waiting for the sun to appear the next day.

“Everyone needs encouragement from time to time,” said Logan. “We hope the sunflowers on our campus will represent encouragement to all and remind them that they have the strength to continue to spread light and love throughout our community and beyond.”

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region, including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.