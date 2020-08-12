Superintendent: MGSD will be ready to start school Monday

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education gathered Tuesday for its last meeting before classes resume Aug. 17 from summer break. Like school districts across the nation, the MGSD experienced unprecedented challenges related to the COVID-19 epidemic during the 2019-20 academic year.
Superintendent Stephen Mauney told the board the district would be ready Monday morning to begin the 2020-21 school year under Plan C, or remote learning, through the first nine weeks of school. “Even though we're in the midst of this pandemic, the workload has definitely remained challenging, but as always, we will be ready for business for our kids on Monday,” Mauney said.
Mauney said he knows starting the school year under Plan C creates hardships for many families. “Under Plan C, we’re asking more from our families as far as their involvement and their engagement with their students’ learning than we ever have before,” Mauney said. “And while the partnership between the home and school has always been important for effective instruction, it’s even more critical as we start under remote learning. I just want to provide reassurance to our families and our folks in the district that we do realize the challenges that many of our students and our families will face as we start the school year under remote instruction and that we’ll be mindful of those challenges as we endeavor to do the best job that we can to build relationships with our students, to provide them with a high quality education and also maintain high expectations for their effort, their quality of work and their attendance and their participation of their online assignments.”
Staff members then gave their reports to the board.
MGSD Chief Operations Officer Mike Royal told the board that district schools are in “tip-top shape” after custodial staff has prepared school buildings for re-entry over the spring and summer for staff members who must come inside school buildings to work. Schools will be disinfected on a daily basis, Royal said.
MGSD Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Instruction and Technology Scott Smith thanked the teachers, staff and administrators who worked so hard to get things rolling after the Board of Education voted to adopt Plan C on July 22. “Everybody got to work very quickly,” Smith said. “We are going to be ready to start school on Monday.”
“Like Dr. Smith, I can’t say enough good things about the time and the effort that our principals and admin teams have put into making sure that the teachers are prepared and that our students will have a meaningful school opening and instructional program under Plan C,” said Todd Black, MGSD Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Instruction and Career and Technical Education.
Board Chairman Roger Hyatt offered some words of advice during the meeting. Quoting UNC School System President Peter Hans, Hyatt urged people to offer grace and kindness to one another as a new school year begins. “As we prepare to open school on Monday, I ask that you keep our school employees, our parents, our students, our neighborhoods in your thoughts as we move forward during these challenging times,” Hyatt said.
For the first time since February, the board honored several district employees with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award. Shelley Deneen, data manager and technology technician for the school nutrition department, was given the award for her exceptional work ethic, professionalism, dedication, teamwork and accuracy, said Mauney. “She is a huge asset to the cafeteria managers, the school nutrition office and the district,” Mauney said.
The board also honored Laura Slaughter with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award. Slaughter, an administrative assistant and member of the elementary curriculum and instruction team, helped launch the the district’s first ever virtual summer program for elementary students, said Mauney. Slaughter has knowledge and understanding of the elementary curriculum, he said. “It is easy to share an idea with Laura and let her run with it because the outcome will be better than we expect,” Mauney said, reading from Slaughter’s nomination form.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.