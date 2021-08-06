Superintendent: New social studies standards will help students think critically

Waid explained the differences in the new set of social studies standards compared to the old standards. One big shift in the new standards is a move from rote memorization of dates, events and people to a stronger focus on the historical impact, influence and implications, she said. Another change is the progression from the lessons organized chronologically to a more thematic organization, she said. The new standards do not discuss Critical Race Theory or the “1619 Project” but do explicitly require students to consider multiple diverse perspectives from underrepresented people based on their gender, indigenous or racial or tribal groups, Waid said. The new standards require students to consider the effects of racism and forced migration as well as examine different types of documents from different perspectives and news sources, she said. The new standards also require an emphasis on how modern times connect with the past.