Superintendent: New social studies standards will help students think critically

Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards will help students to think critically, learn from different perspectives and bring to light new points of view that perhaps were not considered in years past.
The news came during a public Board of Education work session at the Charles Mack Citizen Center held to inform the public about what will be taught under the new social studies standards. The State Board of Education in a 7-5 vote approved the controversial standards in February for K-12 schools to promote a more inclusive curriculum that acknowledges the experiences of marginalized students.
There has been widespread criticism about the standards with critics saying the lessons are anti-American, include indoctrination and push a racial blame game. The criticism has led to North Carolina state legislators creating House Bill 324 which would restrict certain racial concepts and racial historical legacies being promoted or taught in school. The bill was passed by the General Assembly this spring but has not yet been voted on in the state Senate.
Much of the information Mauney has seen in the media has been founded on misinformation that has caused local parents concern and apprehension, especially over Critical Race Theory and indoctrination, he said. “We are not trying to build division,” Mauney said. “We’re not going to make one group feel less than or one group feel guilty for. That’s not part of what we’re doing. What we are trying to do is say ‘Hey, this is what happened, how do we deal with this moving forward?’”
There are no references to Critical Race Theory or the “1619 Project” in the new social studies standards, said MGSD Secondary Curriculum Coordinator Tracey Waid. The “1619 Project” was developed by Nikole Hannah-Jones, writers from The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine that re-examines the legacy of slavery in the U.S.
Mauney also addressed the concern the new standards will only teach bad things that have happened in U.S. history. “That’s not the case at all,” Mauney said. “I truly believe the United States is the greatest nation in the world and we have done so many things that are great and positive and have had an amazing impact on the entire world for the good. But, we can’t focus just on that. Part of the education process is knowing the things that we’ve done well and knowing the things we have not done so well so we can grow and not make the same mistakes again.”
Racial Equity Institute training held prior to the pandemic helped school administration, educators and the Board of Education learn about institutional and structural racism and how each person’s unique background impacts relationships with each other and students, Mauney said. Building authentic, positive relationships with students helps district staff achieve the district’s two core beliefs: high expectations forge successful schools and a collaborative culture of caring is necessary to develop the whole child, he said. Students who feel valued, safe and connected at school provide greater unity in the community, Mauney said.
Waid explained the differences in the new set of social studies standards compared to the old standards. One big shift in the new standards is a move from rote memorization of dates, events and people to a stronger focus on the historical impact, influence and implications, she said. Another change is the progression from the lessons organized chronologically to a more thematic organization, she said. The new standards do not discuss Critical Race Theory or the “1619 Project” but do explicitly require students to consider multiple diverse perspectives from underrepresented people based on their gender, indigenous or racial or tribal groups, Waid said. The new standards require students to consider the effects of racism and forced migration as well as examine different types of documents from different perspectives and news sources, she said. The new standards also require an emphasis on how modern times connect with the past.
Waid said social studies teachers were trained earlier this summer on expectations. These expectations include teaching the standards and not an ideology, educating not indoctrinating and including multiple perspectives, sources and diverse points of views. No student should be able to tell a teacher’s political view, Waid said. “You as a teacher in your classroom are not entitled to a political opinion.”
These critical thinking lessons to be taught at school will help students to learn and discuss what could be controversial topics with civility — a skill that has been seemingly lost in society over the past few years, Mauney said.
Each of the Board of Education’s five members applauded Mauney’s and the district staff’s efforts to educate the public on the new social studies curriculum. The board also agreed in separate statements the new social studies curriculum is in the best interest for MGSD students.
The way these new standards are constructed “helps create kids who can think, who can find and provide sources to explain their thinking and their beliefs,” said board member Debbie Marsh, a former teacher. “Those are going to be much more important as life skills than remembering the dates of the Civil War, or Pearl Harbor, or things like that.”
Board Chair Roger Hyatt, a former chemistry teacher, said if he was still teaching today he would teach differently than he did many years ago based on the perspectives of his students. Hyatt said he hoped the public will understand what the new social studies curriculum includes and what it doesn’t include. “We have a job both within our classrooms to change our style but within our community to communicate what we’re doing … The bottom line is what’s best for the kids, what prepares them for the world.”
Board member Leon Pridgen, the only person of color on the board, said he was thrilled to see the MGSD examining different perspectives and teaching students and staff how to interpret these perspectives. “America is a great country but, with anything, unless we address the underlying issues and problems we can’t continue to be great.”