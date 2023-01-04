Grief can happen when we experience changes to routine and ways of life that bring comfort and a feeling of stability. The Support for the Journey support group is available to anyone to share experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.
Join Carolina Caring’s support group, which is offered through Zoom. Registration is required by going to www.carolinacaring.org/support or by calling 828-466-0466 ext. 3201. Instructions for participating will be provided. This virtual group will meet Jan. 11 and continue the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 4-5 p.m.