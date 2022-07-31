Support group meetings are planned

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting two monthly support groups that meet on the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting for both will be held Aug. 17.

The Cancer Support Group meets at 11:45 a.m. in hospital classrooms A and B. This group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served. For more information, visit www.lnrmc.com/class-events.

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group meets from 6-8 p.m. also in the hospital’s Rooms A and B. It is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required. The support group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment and management of Myeloma.

For more information about either group, call Mitzie McCurdy, director of Community Outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email her at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.