Support group meetings scheduled

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts two monthly support group meetings, cancer support and multiple myeloma, which meet the third Wednesday of every month. Both meet in classrooms A and B at the local hospital, 171 Fairview Road with the next scheduled meeting for both planned for Feb. 15.

The cancer support group meets at 11:45 a.m. with a free lunch served. Open to everyone, registration is encouraged but not required. The group meetings provide education and support to cancer survivors and their families.

The multiple myeloma support group meets from 6-8 p.m. and this free program open is likewise open to everyone. It provides education and support, and registration is not required. The support group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment of myeloma.

For more information about either group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach at 704-660-4859 or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.