Support groups offered by Carolina Caring

For those who have lost a spouse or a child, the feelings of loss can be profound and ones of overwhelming sadness. Carolina Caring will be offering free support groups for those who have experienced such a loss.

An online support group, “Grief in Balance: Loss of a Child,” will be offered to help guide along the natural grief journey and will be held the second and fourth Mondays of November and December from 7-8 p.m.

The support group for those who have lost a spouse is four weeks and will begin Nov. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. or Nov. 3 from 2-3:30 p.m. Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

Both groups will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201, to register for either group.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties, including Iredell, across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For details, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.