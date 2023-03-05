Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts two monthly support groups that meet the third Wednesday of the month in the hospital’s classrooms A and B.

The cancer support group meets at 11:45 a.m. March 15, and the multiple myeloma group meets from 6-8 p.m., also March 15.

The cancer support group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch will be served. The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required.

The group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment and management of myeloma. For more information about both groups, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or call Mitzie McCurdy, director of Community Outreach, at 704-660-4859 or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.