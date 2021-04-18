Supporting FeedNC lifts up our neighbors in need

I have never had to worry about where my next meal would come from. I have never felt the stress of letting a bill go unpaid in order to feed my family. I don’t understand the frustration of being forced to choose unhealthy food at the grocery store because the healthy options are just too expensive. No one should have to live with these concerns, but this is reality for nearly one-quarter of Iredell County families.
I began supporting FeedNC in 2018. For the next two years I attended meetings and events, donated to fundraisers, and proudly told friends and family about my involvement with the organization. But I didn’t get it. I knew that FeedNC was providing free groceries, hot meals, culinary training, and connections to community resources for thousands of Mooresville area residents. I heard the impact stories and rested well knowing that I was helping our low-income neighbors. But it wasn’t until early last year that it hit me — we could all be one illness, one injury, one layoff, or one pandemic away from needing a little help ourselves.
According to U.S. Census data, approximately 24% of Iredell County residents qualified for the income-based food pantry at FeedNC in 2019. And then COVID-19 hit Mooresville. During March 2020, FeedNC saw a 164% increase in pantry applications, and that demand has not eased. In the past, FeedNC may have primarily served individuals experiencing homelessness or unemployment, but that is no longer the case.
Pre-pandemic, the majority of FeedNC guests were employed and had adequate housing, but were struggling to meet all household needs on a limited income. Receiving groceries through the pantry allowed the guests to reallocate their food budget to rent or other bills. We all know how expensive housing, healthcare and childcare is in this area. As COVID-19 spread, countless new faces began seeking services at FeedNC. Every day the staff heard “I can’t believe I am here. I never thought I would need this kind of help” from individuals whose lives changed overnight. Layoffs, illness, school and day care closings, fear of infecting at-risk family members. When a crisis hit, FeedNC was there to provide services and support in the form of groceries, hot meals, job training, and connections to community resources such as substance abuse counseling, housing, and transportation.
I have never needed to receive services from FeedNC. I weathered the storm of 2020 relatively unscathed and I am thankful every day for the stability and health bestowed upon my family. But it is now easy to see how fragile that stability truly is. I support FeedNC because it is important to lift up our neighbors in need. If I find myself at FeedNC’s doors seeking help I hope that you would do the same for me.
Stephanie Killian is a member of the FeedNC Board of Directors.