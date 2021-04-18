Supporting FeedNC lifts up our neighbors in need

I have never had to worry about where my next meal would come from. I have never felt the stress of letting a bill go unpaid in order to feed my family. I don’t understand the frustration of being forced to choose unhealthy food at the grocery store because the healthy options are just too expensive. No one should have to live with these concerns, but this is reality for nearly one-quarter of Iredell County families.

I began supporting FeedNC in 2018. For the next two years I attended meetings and events, donated to fundraisers, and proudly told friends and family about my involvement with the organization. But I didn’t get it. I knew that FeedNC was providing free groceries, hot meals, culinary training, and connections to community resources for thousands of Mooresville area residents. I heard the impact stories and rested well knowing that I was helping our low-income neighbors. But it wasn’t until early last year that it hit me — we could all be one illness, one injury, one layoff, or one pandemic away from needing a little help ourselves.

