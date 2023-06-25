The benefits of a good summer vacation go well beyond having a good time. Taking a vacation can reduce stress levels and decrease the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. Time off also is associated with greater happiness and improved job performance when you return to the office. And, while we all know a little time away from work is critical to health and well-being, 55% of Americans fail to use all of their paid time off given by employers.

According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), 745,000 people died in 2016 from stroke and heart disease that was associated to some degree with working long hours. The study also found those who work more than 55 hours per week are at a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease than those working 35-40 hours a week.

“Rest and recovery is important to your physical and mental health and that includes short breaks during regular days and totally disconnecting from time to time,” says Ike Nwanonyiri, M.D., family medicine physician with Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Denver and Primary Care Morrison Plantation. “Evidence shows that your body and brain need time to recharge. When we fail to take time off, we are more likely to suffer burnout, frustration, stress and even serious health issues.”

Nwanonyiri shares four health benefits of taking a vacation this summer:

Better heart health: Taking yearly vacations (along with mini breaks here and there) can help reduce the risk of dying from heart disease according to a study by the National Library of Medicine. Additionally, people are more likely to participate in physical activities like swimming or hiking when they are on vacation which helps improve cardiovascular health.

Boosted brain power: Being in a state of relaxation helps improve the capacity to learn. Traveling to a new place or experiencing a different culture can help deepen mindfulness and awaken more creative thought.

Reduced stress: If chronic stress is left unmanaged, it can lead to devastating consequences for your health. According to the American Psychological Association, vacations help reduce stress by removing people from environments and activities that are associated with stress or anxiety.

Improved sleep: Sleep is essential for cardiovascular health, proper brain function and a strong immune system, but one in three U.S. adults doesn’t get enough. Working late into the night by responding to emails and checking phone notifications negatively impacts sleep. Vacation is an opportunity to break those habits and get more restful sleep.

“Vacations allow you time to experience new activities and reconnect with yourself and loved ones which contribute to your overall health and wellbeing,” says Nwanonyiri.

To schedule a wellness exam, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com to book an appointment with a primary care physician.