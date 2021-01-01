Survey to determine what is wanted, needed for skate park improvements

Those who want a say in the development of a new Mooresville Skate Park are urged to complete a 40-question survey from Team Pain, the renowned skate park specialist company hired by the town to turn the skate park into a state-of-the-art facility.

The survey “is really going to give us the best idea of what you really want in this skate park,” said Mooresville Parks and Recreation Director Pam Reidy during a virtual meeting about the skate park Tuesday. “We want to make it as great as you want it to be.”

The Town of Mooresville has spent $70,000 for CLH Design and Team Pain, the Florida-based company that has built skate parks across the country, to update the town’s skate park master plan and provide guidance on how to make improvements to the park itself.

“Your input is really important as to what you’re getting …” said Tim Payne, Team Pain founder and president. “This is the time to let us know so we can start the design process.”

The link for the survey can be found at https://s.surveyplanet.com/0FvRQfBBe and will be up until around Jan. 5, Payne said.

More than 60 people attended Tuesday’s meeting including Team Pain, CLH Design, town staff, elected officials and those in the skateboarding and BMX community.