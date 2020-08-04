Swiftwater team working on Oak Island

The Mooresville Fire-Rescue Swiftwater Team was deployed by North Carolina Emergency Management to Oak Island Tuesday after Hurricane Isaias made landfall at Ocean Isle Beach late Monday night.
The team had been staging in Elizabethtown after being deployed Monday ahead of the storm.
A 14-member team left Monday for Elizabethtown at the request of North Carolina Emergency Management.
They were sent to Oak Island, which is less than 20 miles from where the hurricane made landfall, around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The team is assisting local emergency agencies with damage assessments, determining access routes and assisting the public as needed.
The hurricane, packing sustained winds of 85 mph when it made landfall at Ocean Isle Beach, was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday. It caused flooding and sparked a fire in Ocean Isle Beach that damaged five homes.
The storm also knocked out power along the southern North Carolina coast.
