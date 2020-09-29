 Skip to main content
'Syringe Safe Iredell' collection event to be held in Mooresville
'Syringe Safe Iredell' collection event to be held in Mooresville

The Mooresville Police Department will hold a “Syringe Safe Iredell” event at the Mooresville Public Library Wednesday.

MPD, along with the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell (DACI), Iredell Health System, and Statesville Police Department, recently implemented “Syringe Safe Iredell,” a collaborative effort to ensure the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharps for residents. Used syringes can pose serious health risks when not disposed of properly, and “Syringe Safe Iredell” has installed sharps containers near medication take-back boxes throughout the community.

Additionally, the group has been holding drive-through community collection events. Wednesday's event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at 304 S. Main St. and will include a medication take-back opportunity, as well as a medication lock box giveaway.

Items accepted will include prescription, over the counter, pet and animal and liquid medications, medication patches, ointments and lotions, suppositories, vitamins and supplements and homeopathic remedies as well as used and unused needles, syringes, lancets and EpiPens.

For more information about this event, email info@daciredell.org or call 704-880-3350.

