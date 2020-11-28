Take precautions to make sure scammers don't steal your Christmas

By the time you read this article the turkey will be a memory, except for those leftovers. Black Friday will have taken place and Cyber Monday will be getting ready to begin the largest retail season of the year.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, many of us will be shopping online for Christmas gifts this year. Much like the Grinch who stole Christmas, with his heart two sizes too small, scammers will be looking for a way to steal your Christmas. As we prepare our lists of who we need to invite to parties, when we need to be at events, and gifts we need to purchase, we also must plan for our own safety and the safety of our family.

When using your ATM or credit cards to make purchases, keep a close watch on your credit card account for erroneous charges. Never write your PIN on your credit card, as this renders your safety factors void. Never leave your credit cards or receipts lying around where people can see them. Shield your credit card number so others around you cannot copy it or capture it on a mobile telephone or other camera. It is OK to use your hand as a shield to keep these numbers safe.