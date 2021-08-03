Take steps to stop the clot

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Blood clots may be life-threatening, depending on severity and location, so any steps you can take to decrease your risk are beneficial. Consult your doctor about your family history and whether you require additional medical assistance to reduce your risk of blood clots,” said Dr. William Doheny, family medicine.

Know the symptoms so you can get help quickly, potentially saving your life or the life of a friend or family member. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documents symptoms for blood clots in deep veins of your leg and thighs include leg swelling, skin that is warm to the touch, red or discolored, pain in a leg that feels like a pulled muscle but not caused by injury, tightness, cramping or soreness or a throbbing sensation. If you experience any of these signs or symptoms, alert your doctor as soon as possible.

“When blood clots are detected early, treatment can be started to reduce the risk of serious complications,” said Doheny.

The most common signs and symptoms of a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot that is blocking blood flow in the lungs are difficulty breathing, chest pain that worsens with a deep breath or cough, coughing up blood and a faster-than-normal or irregular heartbeat. Seek medical treatment immediately when you experience any of these signs and symptoms.

