Take time to remember victims of domestic violence

These factors make domestic violence cases hard to prosecute because they sometimes make victims reluctant to participate in prosecution. But when a domestic violence case comes into my office, it is treated seriously. I have a Victim Services Coordinator, Robin Shea, and an Assistant District Attorney, Carrie Nitzu, who focus on domestic cases and make sure that we have the information and the evidence we need to make the best cases possible for prosecution, as well as help victims through the court process and connect them with resources that they might need.

Part of Shea’s job is to track the number of domestic violence victims we serve in our office. This year, from Jan. 1 to Sept. 24, we have served 551 new domestic violence victims. In 2020, during that same period, the number was 570. But in 2019, during that same period, it was 378.

The big jump in these numbers from 2019 to 2020 and 2021 tells us that COVID has made a difference in yet another facet of our lives. It has made people become isolated from one another, and that, in turn, has made it harder for domestic violence victims to seek help and to find support.