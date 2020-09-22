Taking teamwork to task

Teamwork took on a totally different type of meaning on the part of one area-based youth travel-tournament team in particular over the past weekend. Taking time off the field, members of the Mooresville-headquartered Carolina Elite girls fastpitch softball squad shored up some similar success off it. Team players hosted a fundraising car wash in the parking lot of the Mooresville Plaza shopping center and used water being provided by Southern States to take help take care of all the dirty work. Team members reach to cover all areas of a car as part of the process. Funds generated by the car wish will be used to help defer some of the team’s costs in regards to equipment, tournament entry fees and accompanying expenses needed during the course of its current fall travel schedule.