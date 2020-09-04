TALK OF THE TOWN: Title trek again makes Iredell Warriors centerpiece of conversation

It’s time to talk title once again on the football front in the immediate area.
A familiar fixture is once again filling the role as the centerpiece of the conversation.
Celebrating the 20th-year anniversary of the franchise’s existence in style, this latest edition of the local-based Iredell Warriors minor league-level and semi-professional adult football team has tacked on yet another campaign’s championship crown to be placed upon the organization’s crowded mantle.
The 2020 Warriors, again featuring a number of territorial-groomed products on their roster, polished off a perfect – albeit understandably shortened – performance capped by the dominating capturing of the team title trophy in play within this year’s Carolina Elite Football Alliance.
In similar fashion to the manner in which they ruled the field during the course of the regular-season schedule, the top-seeded Warriors pounded their way past the No.2-seeded Carolina Gators with an impressive, 27-0 triumph serving to seal the deal on an overall shining, 7-0 overall season.
“To be honest,’’ said Torey Torrence, Iredell’s head coach, “I really had no idea what to expect this season. It was crazy. We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season. Then, we didn’t know the players we were going to have available. Looking back at what we went through, this has to be one of our most challenging and satisfying seasons.”
That’s saying a lot.
The Warriors have been here before. Previous editions have also prevailed as conference champions, the latest one taking place during the 2017 season. Iredell also collected back-to-back circuit crowns earlier in its program’s history as well. Close calls have also become near commonplace. Numerous past squads have also merited the right to reach the respective championship contests.
“For this to happen in our 20th anniversary season,’’ said Torrence, who has been a part of all the teams over the past two decades, “that really makes it special. I don’t know if that was an extra incentive for us, but it sure turned out that way.”
There was some serious concern over whether there would even be an opportunity to compete much less stage any sort of postseason celebration.
Caused by the coronavirus pandemic, plans for play in the CEFA were initially put in a holding pattern in much the same way that an abundance of other sports activities were also placed on suspension.
Following discussions on the part of league officials, a plan was approved to allow the season to take place.
Teams were required to shorten seasons, dropping the number of regular-season games from the previous eight to only five. Also, locations for games were also taken into consideration. Instead of teams being allowed to conduct games on their home fields, common sites in three locations were designated to host the games. Play was held on fields hosting multiple games involving all league members appearing at the same sites.
“It was hard not being able to have any real home games,’’ said Torrence, whose team traditionally calls the field at Mooresville’s Bellingham Park its own. “The main thing we wanted was to have some sort of a season. We all decided to play the games at central locations so that we could conduct the schedule. We’re just glad we got to play.”
The Warriors posted a 5-0 mark during the regular season to nail down the number-one seed for postseason purposes.
In the playoffs, the Warriors advanced to the title tile and rode another stellar defensive effort to complete the undefeated effort.
Defense dominated on the part of the crew. For the season, Iredell allowed only a grand total of 10 points. The defensive unit was tagged for the allowing of a single six points.
“We had an explosive offense,’’ said Torrence, “but in the end, defense wins championships. We only gave up one touchdown all season, and that was on a blown coverage. The other points came on safeties by our offense. I don’t know if we’ve ever had a better defensive season based on our statistics.”
Iredell again relied strongly on the contributions of local products in keeping with a longstanding tradition. Products of local programs included those hailing from Mooresville, Lake Norman and Statesville high schools from Iredell County alone.
“We always have some quality players from right here on our team,” said Torrence, “and we go out and recruit players we think might meet our needs. We’ve developed a reputation here now, and we want to do our best to protect that.”
Consider that mission completed this season.
As a result, talk of another title on the football field remains a hot topic of conversation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.