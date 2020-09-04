TALK OF THE TOWN: Title trek again makes Iredell Warriors centerpiece of conversation

That’s saying a lot.

The Warriors have been here before. Previous editions have also prevailed as conference champions, the latest one taking place during the 2017 season. Iredell also collected back-to-back circuit crowns earlier in its program’s history as well. Close calls have also become near commonplace. Numerous past squads have also merited the right to reach the respective championship contests.

“For this to happen in our 20th anniversary season,’’ said Torrence, who has been a part of all the teams over the past two decades, “that really makes it special. I don’t know if that was an extra incentive for us, but it sure turned out that way.”

There was some serious concern over whether there would even be an opportunity to compete much less stage any sort of postseason celebration.

Caused by the coronavirus pandemic, plans for play in the CEFA were initially put in a holding pattern in much the same way that an abundance of other sports activities were also placed on suspension.

Following discussions on the part of league officials, a plan was approved to allow the season to take place.