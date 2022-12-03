TDS delivers cookies to Mooresville, area police stations

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) associates delivered cookies to the police stations in the communities of Mooresville, Davidson and Cornelius. The donations are part the company’s new Week of Giving campaign. Themed giving events were throughout TDS markets during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

“The Week of Giving is our way of going above and beyond our normal philanthropy,” said TDS Associate Manager of Field Marketing Jill Kerswell. “We plan to show our appreciation for our law enforcement officials and first responders in our communities. In addition, we are donating to local nonprofits who work so diligently to help those in need have a happy holiday season in the Mooresville area.”

TDS is donating to more than 100 organizations across the country for its Week of Giving, over and above its previous giving. Along with the Thankful Thursday donation, Kerswell coordinated a Food Pantry Friday donation where TDS is providing fruit and veggie baskets to FeedNC and pet food items to the Lake Norman Humane Society.

“These past few years haven’t been easy, so we wanted to do a little more for the people and organizations who make our communities so great,” said Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen.

One of the company’s core values is giving back to the communities it serves through TDS Cares initiatives. TDS Cares initiatives occur throughout the year, and through the Be Good Citizens program, TDS provides associates with 16 hours of paid time off every year to volunteer at the 501c3 organization of their choice.