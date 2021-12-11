TDS provides $5,000 donation to FeedNC

To help those in need find access to healthy food, education and resources in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties, TDS has donated $5,000 to FeedNC.

Based in Mooresville, FeedNC serves more than 4,000 individuals and offers resources that are uniquely designed and customized to help those with food insecurities.

“FeedNC provides so many important resources in our communities,” said TDS’ Manager of Central Marketing Ellen Baker. “With its culinary job training program, food pantries, and community connections, FeedNC does amazing work helping those with food insecurities. TDS appreciates all that FeedNC does to make our community a better place to live.”

FeedNC Development Director Bonnie Battalia was grateful for the donation. "We at FeedNC thank TDS for this very generous gift that makes a direct and positive impact to those we serve. It ensures that families in need will have the groceries they need to gather around the table and enjoy many meals together this holiday season. We value this partnership and friendship and look forward to working together to fight hunger and food insecurity in the community.”