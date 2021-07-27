 Skip to main content
Teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.

Kyle Christopher McKay, 37, of Mooresville was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

McKay was arrested on July 23 following an investigation by the Mooresville Police Department into a report that he solicited nude photos of the girl via SnapChat.

McKay has been a teacher at Troutman Middle School since 2015. Iredell-Statesville Schools Chief of Strategic Planning and Student Services Boen Nutting said he has been suspended with pay pending an investigation. She added that no student within I-SS was involved with this case.

