Teacher, mentor and friend: Joyce Sloop will be missed

Recently, I learned that Dr. Joyce Sloop, my old Sunday school teacher and mentor, had passed away. We have lost a luminary of a teacher. When I returned to North Carolina after 17 years of living away, one of her students invited me to attend her Sunday school class at my old home church, First Presbyterian in Mooresville. It had been years since I attended any Sunday school, but I decided to give it a try.

Joyce Sloop’s classes were like nothing I had ever experienced. She went over the material like many other teachers, but she did not lecture or repeat the book. She explained what was happening in the background as the events unfolded before our eyes. Many times she would tie in something that the Greeks or Romans did that was a result of something else in the lesson. Not only was she a veritable encyclopedia of information on the Holy Bible, but she was well-versed in English classics and many philosophers especially the German philosopher Hegel. She tied in many works of literature or other arts into the lesson. I traded books with her and she loaned some of hers to me.

Someone without a strong liberal arts education might have trouble keeping up due to the enormity of her knowledge. She encouraged discussion and questions all through the period. Many people like me learn the best when we can ask questions and raise objections or simply have different points of view.

