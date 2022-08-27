Teachers, bus drivers still needed as school year begins

As the first day of school approaches in Iredell County, the school districts are ready to greet the students, even if there are fewer teachers, bus drivers, and other employees ready to meet them.

“The bus driver shortage, along with a shortage of all certified and classified staff, has been a growing concern in public education for many years. Following the pandemic, it has become increasingly difficult to find qualified employees to drive buses, serve lunches, assist teachers, and teach in the classroom,” I-SS Superintendent Jeff James said. “With that said, we are confident that we will begin school on Monday safely and with a committed group of Iredell-Statesville employees eager to serve the children of Iredell County. We respectfully ask for patience and grace from the community as we continue to work to fill vacant positions across the district.”

I-SS didn’t give specifics on the number of openings for teachers as the first day of school approaches, but during an appearance on I on Education with Iredell-Statesville Schools on Tuesday, administrators painted a picture of the issue nationwide and in Iredell County.

“If you look nationwide, about 300,000 teachers left the profession last year,” Dr. Billie Berry, the assistant superintendent For human resources with Iredell Statesville Schools said.

Berry said in a survey of North Carolina teachers, 7,700 indicated they were planning to leave the profession this year. “We certainly know it isn’t just an I-SS problem.”

While it isn’t a problem specific to local schools, it is one they have to manage.

Berry noted compensation is the biggest issue as schools are reliant on state funding. Districts can create incentives, but Berry said, without a tax increase — Iredell County has one of the lowest tax rates in the state — that is hard to make I-SS competitive.

“It’s a major part of the conversation,” LeVar Mizelle said on the show. He is the executive director of human resources with I-SS.

Mizelle said that he had an adult from the community reach out to him and say that while they and others are qualified, the lack of compensation they see was why they weren’t working in schools.

Berry said there is an issue of respect as well, something that always existed but has been exacerbated over the last couple of years with the pandemic and other issues.

“It’s never been more difficult than the last couple of years,” Berry said.

The administrators said they are still looking to hire in core subjects, and open positions for guidance counselors, among others. Bus drivers are also another area where I-SS admitted it was lacking.

Mizelle said I-SS has gotten creative with having teachers use technology to teach in two classrooms while another professional watches over the room they aren’t in. Berry said while it isn’t a perfect solution, it is one that can fill the gap and have qualified teachers in front of students instead of a long-term substitute that may not have the same qualifications. There are “alternative pathways” to becoming licensed for those holding bachelor’s degrees, Mizelle said, and to contact the school district.

The school system continues to look for ways to fill in those gaps. Heather Callejas, a recruiter with Education Staffing Solutions said it has been working closely with I-SS to try to fill in the gaps when it comes to teachers.

She said in August alone, ESS hired 54 applicants for various positions and has now placed 39 substitutes in open vacant teaching positions.

“ESS strives to place qualified, dedicated people in the school district in order to serve the students and create an organized focused classroom environment. ESS is able to effectively recruitr and retain staff by offering incentives, benefits, weekly pay, monthly raffles, etc., that school districts are not necessarily able to offer,” Callejas said. “Providing the students with quality instruction is our number one priority and we are hiring feverishly for substitutes: both long-term and assistants.”

The challenge of staffing isn’t limited to the classroom as I-SS sent out an email that hopes to recruit more bus drivers.

I-SS said that to compete with many neighboring districts, it recently increased bus driver pay to start at $17.62 an hour, which means drivers now have a pay range between $17.62 and $22.43. The district said it also has a financial incentive for any teachers or coaches, who hold a CDL, to drive a bus route.

A nationwide, countywide issue

While Mooresville Graded School District said it is weathering the storm that is the teacher shortage, but it too has had its issues with staffing.

“In comparison to other school districts, MGSD is doing very well in addressing the teacher shortage,” Ingrid W. Medlock, assistant superintendent for human resources, said. “The challenge in MGSD to fill these vacancies is having to compete with neighboring school districts that are much larger and able to offer more money in their local supplements.”

Medlock said it currently has 13 licensed teaching vacancies; eight bus driver vacancies; and eight teacher assistant vacancies. There is a need for math and science teachers at the middle and high school levels. She noted that the bus driver and teacher assistant vacancies are tied together but if they could find enough bus drivers then it could alleviate the need for its teacher assistants to have to get a commercial driver’s license.

Like any other district, MGSD has to manage to cover all its bases while not pushing its staff beyond its limits.

“We have outstanding teachers and administrators who are implementing strategic plans at the middle school and high school levels to ensure that our students are being taught by highly qualified teachers. Some of our current teaching staff have agreed to teach an additional block of instruction for extra compensation. Our school administrators are making sure that these teachers do not get “burned out” by providing ample support and time for them to plan, prepare, grade, etc.,” Medlock said. “In addition, each of our schools has at least one full-time dedicated substitute teacher that reports to the school daily to cover any absences or vacancies as well as support the teachers who are teaching an extra block of instruction. Finally, we have teacher assistants and custodians who drive the school bus in addition to their roles at the schools. Everyone in MGSD works together to ensure that our children are at school every day and afforded the opportunity to receive the best education possible!”

Still, like I-SS schools and many others, the lack of compensation for teachers continues to be what human resource departments hear again and again as the biggest issue. While there are teachers who are willing to take on the challenges in schools right now, for many others, the mix of pay and politics involving schools doesn’t make it worth it for others.

“Clearly, there are many different reasons as to why people no longer want to serve and work in the public schools, but the reasons that I hear from educators in N.C. include: salary too low for the time and energy a teacher must invest for students to be successful; politics; and challenging student behaviors,” Medlock said.