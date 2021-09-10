Teaching them to never forget: Rocky River Elementary students take part in Patriot Day parade

With homemade cards and signs, students at Rocky River Elementary lined the school’s campus Friday during a Patriot Day parade held to honor first responders, police officers and firefighters one day before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Patriot Day is held annually on Sept. 11 to commemorate the lives of those who died in the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia and those who died when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.

The parade came about after Trena Morrison’s third grade class discussed ways to honor community heroes, said Rocky River Principal Chuck LaRusso. The idea was met with a round of applause at a subsequent staff meeting and the event quickly took off, LaRusso said.

“Our students at Rocky River are learning about how people can work together to have a positive impact on their community, including learning about the individuals that help keep our community a safe place to live,” said LaRusso. “When coupled with our character education topic of kindness, organizing a parade to honor and remember those individuals seemed like the perfect thing to do.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}