Teams compete in cornhole tournament

Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part story about the recent art show and cornhole tournament held at the Fuzion Teen Center. Part one covers the tournament, with the art show and music planned for the Sept. 5 edition.

The Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, was abuzz with activity Aug. 21 from 4-7 p.m. as the community was invited to attend and see not only the work of the teens who attend the center each week but also to participate in a cornhole tournament, which was coordinated by Paul Mansfield.

While the weather was warm that day, it didn’t stop the more than a dozen teams from coming to the center and not only have fun playing the game, but trying their best to win the prizes of Fintech Apparel, which included a hoodie, shirt and hat donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement and Fintech.

Seven sets of cornhole boards were placed in the back yard area of the center, allowing that many teams to play at one time. When the winners of these first games were named, the remaining teams took their places at the boards with bean bags in hand. When the tournament concluded and scores were tallied, Luke Modrak and Colin Dabari were named as winners and awarded the special prizes.