Teamwork makes a difference in the community

Wanting to be a blessing to the town and make a difference in the community, along with having a heart of making life matter for others and working as team, all prompted one local church to reach out to help and feed many local families.
Jason Bentley, pastor of WaterVue Church in Mooresville, shared that the church, which meets at Lake Norman Dance Gallery, 443 Williamson Road, is a brand new church, having had the first services on Jan. 31.
Before he and his wife, Alejandra, and their two sons coming to Mooresville in May 2019, they lived in the Seattle area where he started and then pastored a church for 10 years. It was in this area, Bentley noted, that he was able to make many contacts and connections, one of those which resulted in securing a truckload containing 1100 boxes of fresh, healthy food — fruit, vegetables, milk and meats — coming from farmers in North Carolina.
Bentley said that in the Pacific Northwest there are many resources as far as fresh food to help people; therefore, he contacted someone he knew and had worked with in an organization called INSP, and he “started the whole dialogue of what it would mean for us to be able to bless our city and to bless our community, and that kind of got the ball rolling until we were able as a church to secure the 1100 boxes of food.”
Knowing that they were going to receive these resources and thus be able to be a blessing to the area, Bentley said the next thought was getting it into the hands of those in need.
“We exist to be a church,” he continued. “We’re not a food distribution organization,” and therefore, they felt “the best way to be a blessing is we can provide the resources and then we can collaborate and work as a team with others.”
With this thought in mind, Bentley contacted Lara Ingram, executive director at FeedNC, and told her the church had lots of food they wanted to share with the town. He added that this could happen in one of two ways, either “we can set up in a parking lot somewhere and just give food away or we can work with an organization like yours that exists to feed people and to distribute food to people in need. I’m just curious if you would even be up for doing something like this?”
With a smile, Bentley shared that Ingram “asked again ‘how many boxes of food,’ after which she responded with a ‘yes, we would love to collaborate.’ And so that is ultimately what brought us up here.”
Ingram shared that she was “really appreciative that Jason reached out as a partnership. There’s a lot that happens in this community that can be a little bit insulated and individual, and it was so nice that he said let’s figure out how to do this together, so that was exciting because he had a lot of manpower and we had contacts with food serving organizations.”
When the large truck pulled up in front of FeedNC on the morning of March 22, Pastor Bentley, along with members of the church and volunteers with FeedNC, helped to unload the truck and load the boxes of food onto the waiting trailers, and into trucks and vans of those picking them up for the various organizations.
Ingram shared that being able to have some of the boxes of fresh food “meant a great deal to us.”
Two hundred and 50 boxes, which are what they are able to refrigerate at FeedNC, Ingram noted, “will feed our entire pantry for a week, hundreds and hundreds of people in this community will eat off of 250 boxes.”
She also shared that they were “so excited to be able to call all of our partners and let them know to come too.”
Agencies and ministries picking up boxes of food included Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, Hands Helping Hands Ministry, Triplett United Methodist Church, Watkins Chapel AME Zion Church, the Winnie Hooper Center, Hope of Mooresville (HOMe), Fuzion Teen Center and The Bridge Church, all in Mooresville; Watermark Church in Troutman; Calvary Chapel and Fifth Street Ministries, both in Statesville; Angels and Sparrows and East Huntersville Community Outreach, both of which serve the Huntersville area; and Support Her Boots in the Charlotte area, which is a nonprofit that supports veterans.
Evangelist Dianne Miller with Hands Helping Hands Ministry shared her excitement over receiving the boxes of food.
“It means a great deal to the ministry. I mean we are picking up 50 boxes of food today and that’s going to be a lot. It’s a great help to the community, to our ministry,” Miller said. “We will be out distributing this food between today and tomorrow. It’s going to help a lot of families. I was so glad to be involved in it when they called me. Greg called me from right here at FeedNC, and I was just ecstatic. I was enthused about it. I said to God be the glory. To God be the glory!”
Sarah Allen, executive director of Fuzion Teen Center, also expressed her gratitude for the donation of food, which was shared with the center.
“I am blown away from the amount of food that we got today! Our teens will be enjoying meals to come as a result of their generous donation and on top of that, each of our teens was able to take a box of food home with them,” Allen said. “The Fuzion Teen Center is located in an area of Mooresville where many live in poverty, so receiving this food to help those teens in need is truly a blessing from our Heavenly Father.”
While waiting to receive the boxes of food for Triplett UMC, volunteer Peggy Oliphant shared that they distribute food two times a month on Thursdays at the church and hope more that are in need will come and benefit from this program.
“We enjoy doing it,” Oliphant said.
Bentley said that WaterVue’s “vision and mission as a church is to make life matter for all people and a part of that is for people to flourish and to live fulfilled. And so, we believe that the only way somebody can really flourish and live fulfilled is if they are blessing others, loving others, serving others, a part of something bigger than themselves.”
By their living that vision and mission, the members of the congregation were able to help many families receive not just a box of food but encouragement and support. And this will not be just a one-time event as Bentley noted they plan to do this again next month and in May as well.
“We are going to continue to be able to do this as long as we can get the resources. So I know for a fact that we’re going to be doing it in the month of April and in the month of May,” he shared. “I don’t know how much further beyond that, but according to the people that are helping to resource, I mean it could be something that could last six months to a year.”
Ingram expressed her excitement over this continuing as she said, “It’s a very nice partnership and we hope that it’s going to continue next month. That would be very exciting.”
Bentley shared that they are thankful to be able to share these resources with so many families in Mooresville and Iredell County.
“When we planted this church, we intended not to be just another church. We wanted to make a difference,” he said. “Like, for example, at our church, we tell people, that the reason we could get a good crew out on a Monday morning at 9 a.m. is just because we say that this is how you make your life matter — you serve others.”