Tee Off For A Veteran golf tournament set

The 12th annual Tee Off For A Veteran golf tournament is fast approaching.

Scheduled for two days this year with each day being a separate tournament, the event will be held Sept. 18 and 19 at the Warrior Golf Club, 1300 Lake Wright Road, China Grove. While Saturday is sold out, Sunday still has available space.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Lunch and a silent auction is planned for 12:15 p.m. There will be a variety of items to bid on with certain items open for bidding on both days. Auction item winners may pay either in person or via Venmo @TOFAV21.

Cost for the tournament is $100, which includes a participation gift, golf, range balls, cart, box lunch, door prize entry, player gift bag, post round awards and prize drawings.

TOFAV is sponsored by Bestco, Inc. with proceeds benefiting the ,Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, Welcome Home Veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop, Saving Grace K9’s and Soul to Sole Connection.

To sponsor or play call Bryan Holliday at 704-408-6162 or bkhollidaync@gmail.com.