Teen captured after chase, charged with 11 counts of breaking into vehicles

A call concerning a suspicious person that a resident of Stafford at Langtree spotted on a security camera led to a chase and the arrest of a 17-year-old on 11 counts of breaking into vehicles.

The Mooresville Police Department responded to the resident's call early Friday morning and, as officers arrived, three people got into a vehicle and started to leave the neighborhood, police said.

The vehicle nearly struck one of the patrol cars as it left the neighborhood, police said.

The vehicle drove onto Interstate 77 south at a high rate of speed and officers gave chase until the vehicle struck a guardrail, police reported.

Those inside the vehicle ran from the scene and one was located in the parking lot of Caliber Collision in Cornelius.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Iredell County.

The 17-year-old found in Cornelius was entered as wanted on a juvenile custody order and he was transported to the Alexander County Juvenile Detention Facility where he is being held, police said.

His name is not being released because he is younger than 18.

He was charged with 11 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and those charges stem from incidents from Stafford at Langtree and Franklin Grove subdivisions.