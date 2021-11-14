Teen remembered as kind, sweet and someone who always helped his friends

Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends despite his own struggles.
The remarks came Sunday during a celebration of life service at Mooresville High School’s Coach Joe Popp Stadium for Lopez, who took his own life Nov. 10. Lopez is survived by his mother, Ashley Lopez, and her husband, Jay Summerson; his father, Mario Lopez Flores; half-sister Mackenzie Summerson; stepbrother Austin Summerson and numerous extended family members, his obituary says.
Friend Aliyah Zuniga read a statement from science teacher James McElhany, who taught Lopez. Zuniga said McElhany said Lopez “was the epitome of kindness” and that he inspired McElhany to be a better teacher.
An unnamed friend called Lopez generous and caring and “a decent human being.” “Even when you were struggling, I hope you know you were still loved by so many,” she added.
A former girlfriend told those gathered that Lopez was always there for her when she needed help.
Said another friend: “I know he is finally free of the pain he was dealing with.”
Donald Davis, youth pastor at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, implored community members to check on family and friends, including Lopez’s mother, during hard times like these when many may struggle. Even in tragedy, Lopez was responsible Sunday for bringing people together, he said.
“Nathan is creating magic today,” Davis said. “You either love him or you have compassion.”
On a bulletin handed out at the memorial service, numerous websites and phone numbers for mental-health and suicide-prevention hotlines were listed to help others.
According to Lopez’s obituary, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Trevor Project at thetrevorproject.org.
Family and friends marked the end of the memorial service by hugging and singing along to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a song by Queen, Lopez’s favorite band.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory in Mooresville handled his private funeral service Saturday. A GoFundMe fundraiser for funeral expenses has raised nearly $30,000 as of Sunday.