Teen remembered as kind, sweet and someone who always helped his friends

Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends despite his own struggles.

The remarks came Sunday during a celebration of life service at Mooresville High School’s Coach Joe Popp Stadium for Lopez, who took his own life Nov. 10. Lopez is survived by his mother, Ashley Lopez, and her husband, Jay Summerson; his father, Mario Lopez Flores; half-sister Mackenzie Summerson; stepbrother Austin Summerson and numerous extended family members, his obituary says.

Friend Aliyah Zuniga read a statement from science teacher James McElhany, who taught Lopez. Zuniga said McElhany said Lopez “was the epitome of kindness” and that he inspired McElhany to be a better teacher.

An unnamed friend called Lopez generous and caring and “a decent human being.” “Even when you were struggling, I hope you know you were still loved by so many,” she added.

A former girlfriend told those gathered that Lopez was always there for her when she needed help.

Said another friend: “I know he is finally free of the pain he was dealing with.”