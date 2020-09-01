Teen still missing after nearly three weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's been nearly three weeks and 15-year-old Selena Cawley is still missing.

Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Selena to her family.

Selena was last seen more than a week ago around 4 p.m. in the backyard of her residence in the Morrison Plantation subdivision. It is believed Selena left on foot in an unknown direction on Aug. 12.

Selena is 5-feet to 5-feet-two inches tall and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds. She has shoulder length, long black curly hair and was last seen wearing an off-white short sleeve shirt, cut off blue jean shorts, and purple and black Birkenstock-like sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1 or the Mooresville Police Department's non-emergency number at 704-664-3311.