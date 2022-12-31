Teen wounded in shooting, robbery Thursday

Two teens are facing charges in connection with a robbery and shooting of another teen at the Cascade Garden Apartments on Thursday.

Travarion Demetrius Covington, 19, of Mooresville, and a 17-year-old are each facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon. The 17-year-old is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun by a minor. A magistrate set bond at $300,000 for Covington. The 17-year-old was taken to the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Mooresville Police Department officers were called to investigate a report of shots fire in the area of the apartments on Cascade Street.

Officers found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound in an exterior breezeway of the apartments.

The teen was transported by Iredell EMS to a Charlotte hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, the MPD reported. Detectives learned that neither the victim or the suspects lived at the apartment complex, but met there to complete a transaction that originated online, police said.

When the 16-year-old arrived, he was confronted by several people in the parking lot and robbed of the money he brought for the sale, police said.

During the robbery, the teen was shot in the abdomen, and the suspects fled, police said.

Detectives recovered evidence that led to the identification of the suspected shooter and the 17-year-old, police said. A search warrant was served at a residence on Turner Street, where Covington and the juvenile were found. A handgun used in the shooting and the money stolen from the 16-year-old were also found, police said

A third person is also being sought in the case.

The Mooresville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information about this incident, or the identity of the third suspect, contact the police department at 704-664-331 and speak with Sgt. G. Lawing or Detective D. Cooper.