Tess Stang recently became the first female from Mooresville to earn her Eagle Scout.

Stang was one of the original Scouts for Troop 1166, which formed in May 2019. In the intervening four years, she rose through the ranks from Scout to Life Scout and finally, Eagle Scout. The requirements for the Eagle rank includes learning how to survive in the outdoors, cooking in the outdoors and lots of first aid skills. Only about 6% of all Scouts BSA members earn Eagle. She had to serve in various leadership positions with the troop and complete an Eagle project.

Her project was to build a sensory cart and fill it with sensory items for Parkview Elementary School to help those children who need support during the school day.

During her rise through the ranks to Eagle she has earned 38 merit badges. The subjects ranged from Citizenship and Personal Finance to Rifle Shooting and Wilderness Survival. She is also heavily involved in other activities in school such as JROTC and Honor Guard with the marching band. She held leadership positions in her extracurricular programs in addition to her leadership positions in Scouting.

Stang commented on how all these programs fit nicely together. She was placed on the Marksmanship Team with the JROTC and help lead them to a top five finish at the regional competition. Her personal score was the second highest score in the competition. She plans to put her skill set to good use after high school by enlisting in the Army.

For those ages 5-11 years old interested in becoming a Boy Scout, visit https://beascout.scouting.org/.