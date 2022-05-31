Thank you and congratulations!: I-SS recognizes 98 retirees for years of service

Many words of thanks and congratulations were shared with the 98 retirees of the Iredell-Statesville Schools during their retirement dinner May 12 at the Unity Center in Statesville.

Those retiring included principals, teachers, members of the facility and planning department, school nutrition staff, human resources department, and technology with more than 2,000 years of combined experience.

Dr. Jeff James, superintendent of the Iredell-Statesville Schools, and Dr. Billie Berry, assistant superintendent for human resources, both noted the many years of experience that was represented in the room.

James said of the retirees: “You cannot be replaced. It’s that simple.”

He continued by commending them each for choosing this profession as he said, “You’ve done it for one reason, I think, and it’s because you love kids and you want to make a difference in your community.”

He told them they had put all these years of experience into the community, “planted seed for the future and seen that seed grow.”

Berry noted the hours that all those retiring had “put in teaching our students, providing counseling, cleaning our schools, preparing meals, whatever it is you were asked to do, you answered the call each and every time and for that we say thank you.”

This evening was, as LeVar Mizelle, executive director of human resources, “all about our retirees, and we have gathered just to say congratulations and job well done.” Mizelle served as the master of ceremonies for the evening and after welcoming and thanking the retirees and their family members, introduced James and his wife, and school board members who were present, Todd Carver, Dr. Charles Kelly, Bill Howell and Martin Page.

Lizzie Barber with the Iredell-Statesville Retirees Association added her congratulations to the retirees and told them to enjoy their time, which they could use to do whatever they wish.

Some noted they weren’t sure yet what they planned to do once retired, but some noted spending time with grandchildren, or Jeanie Shannon said working on her small business farm, and Orian Holland said, “enjoy life!”

Prior to the catered meal, James shared with the group that he was a little jealous he wasn’t retiring with them. He continued by noting that he had been able to work with many of them in many different capacities over the years as he pointed out the quality of education in the county, “and that’s because of the people sitting in this room tonight. Thank you for all you’ve done to make our county the great county it is,” he said.

After the meal, they shared a video with compiled messages from the various schools in the I-SS system. It shared how much those leaving would be missed, how much they did for the school with messages from principals, fellow staff members and students encouraging them and thanking them for their dedication

Berry concluded the evening noting that “while we might be envious, we are also very, very excited for you. We are excited for you guys because you never again have to request a day off because every day is a day off. We’re excited because you get seven-day weekends. They are all Saturdays,” among other reasons.

Berry shared that each one there had a different plan for what’s next, “but that’s not what the evening is about. Tonight is about what you’ve done and the years of service to our district. Thank you for all your years of service. We wish you nothing but the best.”