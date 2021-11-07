Thank you to all the veterans on Veterans Day and every day

Uncle Hal passed away in 2009 at the age of 89.

Another veteran in my family is my cousin Chris. I vividly remember one night in August of 1990 when I was at the beach with my aunts and uncles and cousins on my mom’s side. It was that night that we learned that Chris, who was in the United States Army, had been deployed to Operation Desert Shield. All of the sisters (my mom and my aunts) were crying and hugging one another as the rest of us sat glued to the TV to see news of what was happening.

Chris would go on to serve in Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Years later, my mom and dad and I went to his graduation from the Naval College of Command and Staff where he earned a Master’s Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies.

And many years after that, during that same annual family beach trip where we had learned of Chris’s deployment to Operation Desert Shield, we left the beach early one morning to go to Fort Bragg to see Chris promoted to brigadier general in the United States Army.

Chris Mohan is now a major general in the United States Army. And it is probably not OK for me to refer to him as Chris.

It is hard to find words to express the gratitude that I have for those who have served and continue to serve our country. I know that I could not be more proud of the veterans that I have in my family. They are what makes (and made) this country great and what makes me proud to be an American. To all the veterans out there on this Nov. 11, 2021, thank you. And God bless you.

Sarah Kirkman is the District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties.