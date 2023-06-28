The Christian Mission (TCM) announced a significant development in its building expansion plan. In May, TCM acquired an existing building located at 919 N. Main St., encompassing a generous 27,000 square feet.

This acquisition has prompted a pivot in TCM's original construction plans, with the previously purchased land now set to be utilized as part of the new campus. These two properties, located adjacent to each other on North Main Street, will enable TCM to expand its services and foster greater collaboration with other agencies, resulting in a comprehensive one-stop shop for those in need.

Known for its tireless efforts in restoring hope and lifting individuals and families out of poverty, TCM saw an incredible opportunity to restore a building right in the heart of the community it serves. "When this opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer to opt for restoring a building," stated Jennifer Riser, board member, expressing her excitement. "We are thrilled to expand our services with the additional space. I am in awe of how God continues to provide opportunities for The Mission to do His work."

TCM's dedicated staff and Board of Directors have been diligently working to adjust their plans and restore this building to its full potential. This process includes assessing the building's condition, evaluating construction costs with the assistance of a professional team, and developing retrofit plans to ensure privacy and continuity for clients while optimizing the available space.

During their initial due diligence, TCM discovered that the roof would need to be replaced, and reconfiguring the interior was essential to building upon the already solid foundation.

Planning is well underway for the renovation, according to Amy LaCount, executive director of The Christian Mission. "Blending all our original plans with this full building renovation will be the best of both worlds. We couldn't be more excited about restoring Mooresville and providing The Christian Mission with a new home to better serve our neighbors."

While the original campaign's price tag of $6.5 million may not be far off, The Christian Mission now possesses 3.57 acres of land and 30% more square footage, enabling donor dollars to stretch even further. It also allows for opportunities to potentially partner with other nonprofit organizations with leasing options at the renovated facility. Randy and Betty Marion have been instrumental with their financial assistance to The Christian Mission and stated, “The opportunity to acquire the building and property is a true blessing which will improve the lives for so many in our community and surrounding areas. We are fortunate to have tremendous leaders at The Christian Mission and the generosity of our community that have helped make this possible,” the Marions said.

Fundraising efforts are still underway, and TCM has already raised an impressive $4.2 million through approximately 150 donors. To continue this transformative project and ensure the expansion of services, TCM kindly invites individuals and businesses to contribute generously. Every donation will play a vital role in empowering TCM to restore lives and strengthen the community.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.ourchristianmission.org/capitalcampaignor contact Susan Wolff, development director, at swolff@ourchristianmission.org.