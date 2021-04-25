The Dream Act is essential and it's time for federal lawmakers to realize that

During the COVID crisis and beyond, we need all qualified health care workers — including immigrants — to stay and work where they are needed, especially since North Carolina faces a persistent gap in the number of health care providers working in the state which can already make finding a provider difficult. Health care can be especially hard to come by in rural communities and other underserved areas.
Why, then, are lawmakers sitting idly by as the federal judicial system threatens the fate of our nearly 30,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients when approximately 7,600 of them serve in essential jobs in health care, education, and food related industries? These immigrants fulfill a significant need in our communities.
Congress should act to protect our essential services now.
Implemented in 2012, DACA provides temporary legal protection to some young immigrants who came to America as children. It has been under consistent legal attack since it was launched. No court has ever found DACA to be illegal — in fact, most early lawsuits simply were thrown out — but a federal judge in Texas could rule against DACA any day.
That ruling would reverberate throughout the United States, putting access to quality health care at risk for millions of Americans. Across the country, around 200,000 DACA recipients — nearly one-third of the entire group of immigrants — are fighting the coronavirus pandemic in essential roles in health care, farming, retail, education, and more.
These heroes are risking their lives to protect Americans; they should be allowed to continue their work. Thankfully, for North Carolina and the entire country, there’s already a bill that’s been introduced in Congress to do so.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have reached across the aisle to offer legislation, the Dream Act, that would protect immigrants who arrived in this country when they were children and have continued to work, go to school, or serve in the military in the U.S. The idea for the Dream Act has been discussed in Congress for two decades. DACA recipients, sometimes called Dreamers, have the support of most members of Congress, including North Carolina’s Sen. Thom Tillis, and they certainly have the support of the American people. In fact, according to Pew Research Center, more than three-quarters of American voters, including 57 percent of Republicans, support a legal pathway to citizenship for certain undocumented immigrants.
Yet, Congress has done nothing. Perhaps a pandemic, the obvious shortages in our health care sector, and the imminent judicial threat will make them rethink the importance of this legislation.
I hope so.
Congress also has stalled while essential industries, like agriculture, continue to face workforce shortages. Today, immigrant farmworkers make up an estimated 73% of all farm and ranch employees in the U.S. Specifically, undocumented farm workers account for about half of the farm labor workforce.
We all remember the empty grocery shelves of spring 2020 — clearly this country has a large demand for these hardworking individuals. We need them to ensure the future of America’s food supply chain.
In addition to the Dream Act, lawmakers should approve the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which recently passed the U.S. House with bipartisan support and would modernize the H-2A visa program — the program by which farms and ranches can hire seasonal agriculture workers — and would create a pathway to citizenship for some current unauthorized agriculture workers who have worked in the U.S. for some time already.
Other than our hospital heroes (and the brilliant minds that developed COVID vaccines!), I cannot think of a group that has contributed more to our health and wellbeing during this pandemic. Working on our farms is hard work during any season, but during a worldwide health crisis, it’s even more difficult. However, our foreign-born residents have gone to work throughout the pandemic to keep our families fed.
It’s time federal lawmakers realize they cannot wait. Our workforce needs are significant. It’s time for immigration reform, and I’m counting on Sen. Tillis and Sen. Burr to deliver for North Carolina.
Bill Thunberg is the former mayor of Mooresville.