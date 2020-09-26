The Embers featuring Craig Woolard next band for Our Town Stage concert series

The band was inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, and The Embers are honored to also carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music. They’ve been sharing their signature feel-good beach music and creating lasting memories since the band’s inception in 1958.

The show will begin at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ourtownstage.com or through the box office at 704-799-4220. Seating will begin at 8 p.m., in designated spaces, with a stationary golf cart provided. All food and beverage can be ordered through the electronic POS cart system and will be delivered to each space to minimize contact. For your safety and the protection of others, it is asked that everyone stay in their seating areas during the concert, and masks are required to go inside the clubhouse.