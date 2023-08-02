The Mooresville Arts and Events Division will present a free outdoor concert at Liberty Park on Friday from 6-9 p.m. Rock the Park, presented by Randy Marion Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac is back at Liberty Park with The Entertainers. Troutman Tacos Tony, Last Chance Grill, Fat Guys, a Slice of NY, Hoptown Brewing and King Canary Brewing will be at the event. The Liberty Park Amphitheater is located at 255 E. Iredell Ave. For parking and more information, visit www.ourtownstage.com.