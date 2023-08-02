alert top story
The Entertainers to 'Rock the Park" on Saturday in Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It was kind of amazing that all of the tables were broken and smashed, but none of our plants were touched."
Steven Andiloro, 51, of Mooresville, is facing federal charges in connection with an alleged investment fraud scheme and for fraudulently obta…
Selma Burke is more than just the name on front of the newest school in the Mooresville Graded School District.
Recently, Top of the Lake Rotary recognized Chris Carney with the Major Donor Award. Major donors are individuals who contribute an outright o…
Local restaurant Rio 150 Mexican will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in early August.