'The girls did it all': Scout troop develops, builds pet pantry to make a difference

That meant getting permission from the Town of Mooresville.

Mayor Miles Atkins said that was an easy request to approve, adding that the pet pantry will be an asset to the park and the town.

The scouts went to Lowe’s to buy the supplies and came up with the design for the pet pantry. They constructed the pantry themselves and then painted and waterproofed it before installing it at the park.

Smith said the entire project is aimed at teaching the girls lessons in how to get things done, sticking with the project to see it through and making a difference.

“The girls did it all,” she said.

Like the Kindness Closet, the pet pantry will rely on donations to keep it stocked. Smith said anything pet-related is welcome with the exception of perishable items.

She said the goal is to spread the word about the pet pantry and encourage folks to donate items or if someone needs something, they can grab it from the pantry.

“We are hopeful it catches on and that people will visit the pantry when they have the opportunity,” she said.

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners recently recognized the girls for their hard work in making the pet pantry a reality.