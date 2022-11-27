The holidays are happening in downtown Mooresville

The Mooresville Downtown Commission is excited to announce a “Happening” lineup of events taking place this holiday season in downtown Mooresville. These include Mistletoe Sip & Shop events, a Classic Christmas in Mooresville, and the Winterlights Alive light show.

The two Mistletoe Sip & Shop events take place Dec. 2 and 16 from 6-8 p.m. Downtown’s numerous independently owned shops will be featuring treats, appetizers, cocoa, cocktails, holiday deals and discounts, open houses, giveaways and more. A strolling barbershop quartet will accompany the Dec. 2 event.

A Classic Christmas in Mooresville, held in partnership with the town of Mooresville, Charles Mack Citizen Center and the Mooresville Downtown Commission, is set for Dec. 9 from 6-9 p.m. The sprawling event features Santa visits, carolers, cocoa, an ice-skating rink at Liberty Park, a festive Christmas Village, two life-size snow globes, loads of live musical performances, wagon rides and more. The 2021 event brought out thousands of attendees, and this year’s event is expected to generate even more crowds, so head downtown early.

Winterlights Alive, a fully animated projected light show that turns the corner of Broad Street and Center Avenue into a dazzling holiday lightscape begins Dec. 6 and runs from dusk to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 25. The entire building façade is the backdrop for this dynamic projected light show that parades holiday scenes and wintry wonderlands across the bricks, bringing the colorful displays to life. The show is centrally located in the heart of downtown and can be enjoyed in tandem with the Sip & Shop and Classic Christmas events.

With the amazing lineup of events this season, the annual Holiday Light Spectacular light show usually held on the Town Hall lawn will not be taking place in 2022. The MDC express their sincere thanks to the James Family Christmas for their many years of commitment to creating and managing the event.

For additional information on the upcoming holiday events, contact Kim Atkins, executive director, at kimatkins@downtownmooresville.com. The MDC creates, facilitates, and promotes the vibrancy of the heart of Mooresville through engagement, support, advocacy, and leadership.