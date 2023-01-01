The Hollidays give gifts before the holidays, making them brighter

While the 13th annual Tee Off For a Veteran charity golf tournament was held in September, the monies raised from this special event continue to benefit others in the community. During multiple presentations, Bryan and Kate Holliday, founders of the fundraiser, awarded checks to various local veteran charities along with a new one that went to honor a friend who lost his battle with cancer.

The two-day tournament, held Sept. 17 and 18 at Warrior Golf Club in China Grove, raised $53,710, which was shared in varying amounts, with Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum at Richard’s Coffee Shop, Saving Grace K9s, Soul to Sole Connection, Operation Decisive Victory, Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, Able and Ready Exchange Club, Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville-Lake Norman, Queen City Honor Flight and St. Jude Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

“This year’s event was truly blessed with gorgeous weather, and two sold-out days of play as we had once again filled the field with 288 golfers,” noted Bryan Holliday in an email. “With all that enthusiasm, patriotism, and support, this year’s TOFAV will be proudly donating $53,710 to local veteran centric charities! We are humbled by the generosity of everyone who participated and the support of all those who help us make this event possible.”

In the various presentations, Bryan was quick to note that “it’s not just Kate and I. It’s other people behind the scenes” pointing out several that are involved with the tournament including Dana Pape and Katie Stankiewicz.

Sponsors for the tournament were Bestco of Mooresville, presenting sponsor, and Sweet Dreams. And there was a long list of those who provided hole sponsorships, auctions items and served as volunteers in an email as well.

During a presentation at Richard’s Coffee Shop, Bryan Holliday shared a little bit of history about the tournament, noting that it began with approximately 16 of their friends playing golf and donating about $800 to Pat’s Coffee Shop. The following year the amount donated increased to approximately $1500. “When we switched to a two-day tournament, it’s made a huge difference in the amount we’re contributing,” Bryan said. They hope to continue growing the event and hope to eventually have a two-day tournament in both the fall and spring, he shared.

After the presentation to Welcome Home Veterans, John Hedley, executive director, told the group gathered that he had “run out of superlative words for these people,” speaking of the Hollidays. “What I can say the best is from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of all of us here, thanks guys!” The Hollidays were recognized with a token of thanks from the group at Richard’s for all they have done. “You have saved lives and you continue to provide a place, this place, for us to come and meet and share that camaraderie which is so critical,” said Dana Pape, on behalf of all at Richards Coffee Shop.

Recipients of the other nonprofits also shared their thanks and additional comments following the presentation of checks.

Donna Parameswar, CEO and founder of Operation Decisive Victory, shared that they are a nonprofit volunteer organization and she was super grateful to the Hollidays.

“Checks like this, as big as it is, small as it is, this is how we function,” she said. “So thank you so much.” The second check was presented to Bridgette Dean, director of Saving Grace K9s.

With lots of emotion, Dean said, “it’s because of people like the Hollidays, that we’ve been able to fund 150 graduates. We’ve had 150 service dog teams go through our program. We train service dogs for veterans with combat PTSD. So, with the support of the Hollidays and a lot of other people, we’ve got 150 lives saved. So thank you guys very much!” The third recipient was Katie Stankiewicz, executive director/CEO at Soul to Sole Connection, who expressed her gratitude to the Hollidays, “to everybody that supports Tee Off For a Veteran, to everybody that supports Soul to Sole Connections.”

During a lunch meeting of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, the Hollidays presented a check to the organization. As at Richard’s Coffee Shop, they shared a brief history of the tournament and details about the most recent one and thanked the group for their help with the event.

Stankiewicz, who also serves as president of the club, said, “When we receive donations like this, it is divided up among the four programs of service. This makes us have an even bigger impact with community service, Americanism, the prevention of child abuse and youth, so thank you guys!” Later in the afternoon, the couple visited with the Able and Ready Exchange Club and several were there from the Evening Exchange Club as well. Checks were presented to each of these two organizations at that time.

In the presentation, Bryan said to the Able and Ready Club members, “we heard that you guys are the Rock Stars of the Exchange World.” Wanting to help them be able to do nice things, they presented with them with a check which was met with an emotional reaction, clapping, a group hug and a thank you.

On Dec. 2, the Hollidays also shared some bicycles with Pharos Parenting Center in Statesville.

New this year was a presentation, which was made in December, to the Queen City Honor Flight program.

This program, they shared, “is trying to take literally every World War II veteran to Washington, D.C. to see the monument, and we’re going to get involved and obviously help with that mission.”

Nico Iannelli, president and flight director, shared that “we must never forget the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces. “Queen City Honor Flight is a nonprofit 501c3 organization that recognizes the bravery, determination and patriotism of our nation’s senior war veterans with a one-of-a-kind journey to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices. The trip is but one day, but the experience is life-changing.

Iannelli said that “it’s the ‘Welcome Home’ that many have never received, and for some it’s the beginning of their healing journey. It is because of supporters like Bryan and Kate Holliday we’re able to continue these historic flights! We encourage our communities to ‘Tee Off For a Veteran’ to help honor and support our veterans by getting involved in incredible events like the Tee Off For a Veteran Annual Golf Tournament founded by Bryan and Kate! Together, we can make a difference!”

Another recipient that was new this year and also, as Bryan noted, was one that they “kind of went outside the box a little bit this year” with it as it was not veteran related. Sharing that they had lost six people they loved to cancer this year and one a friend who was part of the original group of 16 to participate in the very first tournament.

“He was the most giving person, and all he did was from his heart,” Bryan said. “I called him Mr. Great Guy. He will be truly missed.”

Therefore, they decided to give a donation to St. Jude’s Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, this year and each year going forward that the tournament is held.

Next year’s event will likewise be held on two days, Sept. 16 and 17. Those interested in participating should mark their calendars, and those who would like to donate, volunteer or help in any way, can contact the Hollidays directly at bkhollidaync@gmail.com or on the tournament website, www.toffforaveteran.com, which will be up and running by April 1.