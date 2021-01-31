The Rest of the Story: Is it truly an education lottery?

Like a David Copperfield magic trick, our state government changed the purpose of the lottery funds. We’ve watched education lottery funds drop almost yearly. Currently, the N.C. Education Lottery awards only 26% of their return to education.

The intent was good, but the lottery's execution has failed our education system. While there were those who genuinely believed this would significantly improve education funding at the state level and relieve local taxes to support education, that simply isn’t the case in 2021. The N.C. Education Lottery states that education in Iredell County gets nearly 10 million dollars. The only money we see evidence of is in scholarships and approximately $2 million in capital funding.

As a result of Leandro vs. North Carolina, a case brought against the state of North Carolina back in 1997, our state government is now under a court mandate to increase education funding. This case has been a battle for almost 25 years. As we supplemented our education system with the lottery, we were told this case would have most likely been resolved. It will, unfortunately, continue to play out in the courts and cost the taxpayers in the end. Leandro, if nothing else, defined what a "sound basic education looks like."