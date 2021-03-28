The zipline will always move you forward

There on that seat, attached to a wire, zipping across what seems like a highway toward a new future, a new breath of fresh air, a collection of answers to so many questions, a perfectly painted picture in an imperfect world, hanging upon a wall in an imperfect home. But for that brief minute to be able to find yourself, that is pure.And then it ends. The line reaches the final stop. You swing for a minute and just sit there, lost in your introspection, lost in your perfect moment. And you bring the zipline back to repeat it, to become one once again with the deliberate movement of your thoughts, of your body and your soul, all together with the movement of time. It is there we can reconcile with our yin and yang, understand what it is to be content in a blip of contemplation. The empty playground behind us with the echoes of children’s laughter in the swaying branches above, not a care in the world wrapped in layers of complexity.