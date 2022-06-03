Theatre Statesville will present the musical “The Secret Garden.”

The show opens June 9.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son, Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a secret garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies, and the spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing "The Secret Garden’s" compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

This show is about hope, renewal and never giving up on ourselves, on those we love, and the dreams we hold in our hearts.

Show times at June 9-11 are at 7:30 p.m., June 12 at 3 p.m., June 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and June 19 at 3 p.m.

The performances will be held at Cornerstone Christian Academy, 650 Glover St., Statesville.

The directors are Caity Gordon and Melissa Statema and the music director is Sarah Rogers. Musical arrangement and recording is by Christopher Lockman and Kelley Mitchell is in charge of set design. Pam Farmsworth is the stage manager.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets for seniors, ages 60 and older, are $15, and for students 13 and older, $12.

Tickets can be purchased at www.theatrestatesville.com.