'They are doing missions': DAR presents award to Wesley Chapel UMC group

On May 31, the parking lot at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, was full, and inside the fellowship hall, the usual hum of sewing machines could be heard and the cutting of material, stringing of beads and working on toy cars was going on as usual for it was a Tuesday, the day that The Sweat Shop Saints gather.

On this particular Tuesday, the group of volunteers had some visitors, as members of the Mary Slocumb Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, dropped by to present them with an award, honoring them for their community service.

Rita Azali, regent of the local DAR chapter, shared information about the DAR, noting that while they are all descendants of patriots of the American Revolution dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War, the group is also a women’s service organization, with community service playing a central role in their mission.

“Because community service is so important to us, our Society has a special committee, the DAR Community Service Awards Committee,” Azali noted. “This committee encourages chapter and state Societies to present these awards to individuals who perform voluntary community service on a local level that reflect the needs of our communities. These awards,” she continued, “are not based on competition, but are based solely on merit.”

Receiving the award during the ceremony on behalf of the entire group was Terry and Mary Lois Oglethorpe. It was this couple who started the ministry in their home first with the making of wooden toy cars and trains to be shared with children, which then expanded to the sewing of bibs and walker bags to be given to residents at area nursing homes.

As the opportunities to help people were shared with the congregation, the number of people answering the call to volunteer grew as well. And, in time, the variety of projects increased, thus enabling them to help even more people in the community.

The Sweat Shop Saints, a group of around 20 or so volunteers, have been gathering at the church close to a year, it was noted, and in addition to the toy cars, walker bags and blankets, they also provide trauma kits containing a stuffed animal, blanket, coloring book and crayons, which are given to police and fire departments and rescue squads to share with children during difficult times.

They also make and give blankets to Terri’s House in Rowan County and Dove House in Statesville. For families of deceased veterans, they offer blankets showing the branch of service, along with a handmade bag containing the shell casings from the salute, which are presented following the funeral.

The Rev. David Miner, pastor of the Troutman church, said that some of these items have gone as far west as Asheville and as far east as the coast and also into South Carolina.

Other items they make and give away are neck pillows, pillowcases, fidget blankets for seniors, lap blankets and knitted hats.

In addition to the award, the DAR presented the ministry group with a gift card to enable them to purchase additional materials to help them continue working on their various projects.

When the award was presented, Mary Lois stressed that everyone should be up front for the presentation.

And when asked what it meant to get the award, Terry echoed the sentiment that it belongs to the group when he said, it was “fantastic!” to get the award, “not for me but for all these people because I have a hard time kicking them out at 3 p.m.,” he said.

Looking out at all those working on their particular project, Terry said that “some of these people won’t go home. This gives them a chance to socialize.” He noted how having the opportunity to gather has helped many.

“We’re doing the double thing. We’re doing these people a favor and the citizens of Iredell County, Rowan County, the VA and people in nursing homes” and he shared that hopefully that list will expand to additional areas in the future.

When asked about the group receiving the award, Miner commented that “first of all, it helps to know that they realize that what they’re doing has been appreciated and accepted by many different people.”

While putting wheels on some of the toy cars, Miner also shared that this congregation “is probably the most mission-minded church I’ve pastored, not the largest, but the most.”

He noted that, in addition to this particular ministry project, the church also offers a Back to School Bash, providing for children and also delivering the items made to the nursing homes in person.

“When you preach and call people to serve the Lord, it’s nice to actually see them doing it. Many churches are content with writing a check. This church, they write the checks, don’t get me wrong, but they do the work,” Miner said. “So in other words, they are doing missions, and that’s a lot.”