They are not only companions, they are life changers

A special program for youths and their families was offered at the Mooresville Public Library in early June, giving them the opportunity to learn about guide dogs and actually meet one of the puppies in training.
Paige Welch, a volunteer puppy raiser with Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc., spoke to those gathered at the library. Welch, who lives in the Huntersville area, brought her canine friend, Paul, a yellow lab that she is currently raising, and shared with the group about Southeastern Guide Dogs, a nonprofit organization in Palmetto, Florida, and her job as a puppy raiser.
She noted that the puppy raisers get the dogs when they are around eight to 10 weeks old and teach their pups obedience training such as how to sit and stay as well as taking them places like grocery stores and airports. “Any place that you would imagine a blind person would need to take their guide dog or a veteran would need to take his service dog,” Welch said.
Welch explained some of the responsibilities she and the other puppy raisers have in their job, which includes exposing the dogs to a variety of places and situations “so when they go back for their formal training, they are like, ‘ah, who cares, I’ve been to a movie theater, I’ve been to the grocery store, I’ve been on an airplane, I’ve been on a train, I’ve seen all those things’ so they keep their focus on keeping their person safe.”
Their training is vital to those receiving the dogs because, as Welch shared, the “service/guide dogs are not only companions, but they are life changers. A guide dog allows his person to navigate the world” and be independent and do all the things that we do.
How are the puppies selected, one person asked.
Welch explained that volunteers, which are called puppy huggers, come to the Florida campus and pet and love on the puppies when they are just two days old, allowing the puppies to gently see new people, hear new sounds, see new enviroments. And when they are eight weeks old, Welch continued, the puppies go through their first assessment, which checks to see if the puppies are OK with these different people and noises and environments. If they pass, they are ready for the next step, going to the puppy raiser, making sure the puppies’ temperaments and their raisers’ match. For example, if the puppy is high energy, it goes to a family that likes adventures and hiking, swimming and more. If the puppy is calmer and likes to snuggle, then it goes to a family that would rather cuddle up and watch something on television with their new friend.
Welch compared this placement to the young people there and how they might choose a career, depending on the subjects they are best at or what they enjoy doing.
One of the young people in attendance asked if the puppies get to play like other dogs. Welch pointed out the vest Paul was wearing and said that when he has his vest on, he is at work just like when they are at school.
However, she noted, “when he has this vest off, he’s the goofiest, silliest, puppy you’ve ever seen. He runs around, he flops over, he rolls and tumbles with other puppies, he plays, he swims. But when he has this on, he knows ‘I’ve got to work’,” she said. “It’s like when you walk into your classroom, you know you’re there to learn and you know you’re there to work. When the bells ring and you go out to recess or you’re on your way home, you relax and you’re yourself again. You don’t have to worry about focusing.”
Reminding the group that Paul is still a puppy, he would make mistakes to which she stressed, he’s still learning and it is her job, and the job of all the others who are puppy raisers, to “teach him what we want him to do, and we teach him by encouraging him, motivating him, and when he does something right, that’s when he gets a treat and that’s when he gets a lot of snuggles and good boys because that helps him want to learn. We want to make learning fun.”
The other career for which Southeastern Guide Dogs trains the animals is as service dogs for veterans. Welch said that “veterans sometimes come back from combat and they have some worries, they have some anxiety, and so the dogs are taught really simple things, like for example, the dogs are taught to hug.” Or, if a veteran is having a bad dream, the dogs are taught to jump up on the bed, lick their faces and wake them up.
“They are there so that the veteran has a constant companion that loves him or her and they know they’re always going to be around and gives them the courage and the confidence and the love to go back out and see the world again,” Welch continued.
While dogs can be trained to help out in medical situations, she noted that the training Southeastern Guide Dogs does focuses on providing assistance for the blind and for veterans.
In that training for these two careers, Welch said that when the dogs go back to the campus, they are given a series of tests to see which would be the best career for each dog. She compared this to the teens as she said, “when you are older and you go to college or you start to work, you’ll figure out what you are best suited for. Whatever your strengths are, whatever your passion is that draws you into the best work for you, the best career for you, and that’s the same thing for him (Paul) and all the other puppies.”
Welch did note that not all the puppies are chosen for this career.
“Maybe the dog is cautious,” she said. “Just think about all the people you know. Some of us are incredibly brave at new experiences. And some of us are like, ‘nah, I’ve got to get used to that. Or I’m a cautious person.’ So if a puppy is cautious, or sometimes there can be medical reasons. Maybe the puppy doesn’t have the best hips or maybe he doesn’t have the best eyesight. So if they’re not completely 100% ready to go, they can be put up for adoption for those reasons. It’s never because the dog is not smart or not a good dog or that the puppy raiser didn’t do a good job. It’s just that career is not suited for them.”
Welch stressed that the dogs are never forced into this career if they are clearly not meant for it.
When asked if there are certain kinds of dogs better suited for these careers, Welch said that Southeastern works with Labrador retrievers and golden retrievers, but additional services dogs used by other schools include German shepherds and some schools, she said, “especially for children’s companions would use doodles. You need a dog that is very comfortable around people and very comfortable around different situations.”
Those puppies that don’t continue with the program are offered to the puppy raisers and if for some reason they are not able to take and keep them, “they have people who actually want to adopt the puppies. And those people are on a waiting list. They have to go through background checks,” Welch said. “They have to do the same thing that a puppy raiser would do because we want to make sure that these dogs go to amazing homes because they are incredibly well trained.”
Welch shared that if anyone is interested in training a dog, they would need to apply to Southeastern and, once the application has been completed, a background check would be done and they would then receive a home visit.
During the presentation, Welch showed several short videos, one which said that “many when they go blind or a veteran with disabilities can lose hope, but there is hope when they get a dog. They can leave with a friend or with hope to live independent lives. Together we transform lives.”
Helping change the lives of others and enabling them to go places and do things is rewarding for those who help in the raising and training process.
“It is a very satisfying job to know you are giving back to those in need,” Welch shared. “The question that many ask is, ‘oh my, how do you have a dog for a year that is your constant companion and a constant member of your family, how do you give them back and isn’t that too hard and sad?’”
Her reply to that question is, “Yeah, it’s hard and yeah, you cry like a baby because you love them, but then you meet the people that they are matched with and you know that not only are they going to love him as much as we do, but they need him. And that’s the difference. I love him and I want him, but they need him,” she stressed.
Even though the puppies are with their person, Welch said, the raisers still get to follow in their lives as they are sent pictures and emails and follow on Facebook and watch them grow and see all they doing to help their person.
“You still get to find out what your silly, little, goofy puppy that you started with is doing now all grown up and smart and heading forward. It’s one of those opportunities that once you do it once, we keep doing it.”