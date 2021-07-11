They are not only companions, they are life changers

“They are there so that the veteran has a constant companion that loves him or her and they know they’re always going to be around and gives them the courage and the confidence and the love to go back out and see the world again,” Welch continued.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While dogs can be trained to help out in medical situations, she noted that the training Southeastern Guide Dogs does focuses on providing assistance for the blind and for veterans.

In that training for these two careers, Welch said that when the dogs go back to the campus, they are given a series of tests to see which would be the best career for each dog. She compared this to the teens as she said, “when you are older and you go to college or you start to work, you’ll figure out what you are best suited for. Whatever your strengths are, whatever your passion is that draws you into the best work for you, the best career for you, and that’s the same thing for him (Paul) and all the other puppies.”

Welch did note that not all the puppies are chosen for this career.